Elon Musk and X threaten hate speech monitor with legal action

The social media platform X — formerly known as Twitter — has sued a nonprofit group that released a report detailing failings to crack down on hate speech on the platform.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate criticized X’s handling of hate speech. One damning line of the report states: “Twitter failed to act on 99% of ‘blue tick’ tweets containing racist, homophobic, neo-Nazi, antisemitic or conspiracy content.”

Imran Ahmed, the CEO and founder of CCDH at the center of this suit, joins host Deepa Fernandes for the latest.

