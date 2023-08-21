As students return to school, teachers buckle under pressure of Florida's new education policies

It’s back-to-school season, but teachers in Florida are anxious about teaching under the state’s new education policies. The state’s new rules alter curriculums around African American history and topics involving LGBTQ people.

Host Celeste Headlee gets the latest from WLRN education reporter Kate Payne.

