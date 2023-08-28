New evidence undermines retracted study claiming gender dysphoria is socially contagious

A recent study claimed being exposed to transgender people through friends or social media may cause gender distress among young people. The study, which surveyed parents of transgender youth, has been used to justify anti-transgender legislation across the country. The study was retracted in June, due to failing to get ethics approval from an institutional review board.

But now, emerging scientific evidence has undermined the entire theory. Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Scientific American reporter Timmy Broderick.

