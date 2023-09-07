Federal judge rules against Texas Gov. Abbott's floating barrier in Rio Grande

A federal judge in Texas ruled that a floating barrier in the Rio Grande violated federal law and must be removed. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who had ordered the controversial barrier as a means to deter migrants from crossing the border, has appealed the ruling.

We speak with Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, about the situation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.