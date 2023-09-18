© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
American cyclist Sepp Kuss storms to first American Vuelta A España victory in a decade

Published September 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM MDT
Sepp Kuss of Jumbo-Visma (center) celebrates after winning the Vuelta cycling race in Madrid, Spain. (Manu Fernandez/AP)
American cyclist Sepp Kuss has completed a surprise victory in Spain’s premier cycling competition Vuelta A España, the Spanish version of the Tour De France. He’s the first American to win the race in a decade.

Host Robin Young speaks to Kuss — who rides for the influential Jumbo-Visma cycling team — as he dashes between events in Europe celebrating his victory.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.