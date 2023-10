Dozens of Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank have been killed in what seems to be reprisal attacks for Hamas’ attack on southern Israel.

Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Dalia Hatuqa, a freelance journalist based in Ramallah, about the surge in violence in the West Bank.

