© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Exposed' podcast charts gynecologist's abuse and Columbia University's failure to stop it

Published November 1, 2023 at 7:40 AM MDT
Sexual assault survivors Amy Yoney, right, and Laurie Kanyok, left, embrace after speaking to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades. (John Minchillo/AP)
Sexual assault survivors Amy Yoney, right, and Laurie Kanyok, left, embrace after speaking to members of the media during a break in sentencing proceedings for convicted sex offender Robert Hadden outside Federal Court in New York. The former obstetrician was convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients over several decades. (John Minchillo/AP)

Editor’s note: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault.

A new podcast has shed light on the story of a New York gynecologist’s decades-long trail of patient abuse and the cover-up of his behavior by his employer, Columbia University.

In ‘Exposed: Cover-Up at Columbia University‘ from Wondery, reporter Laura Beil unfurls the story of Dr. Robert Hadden, who assaulted hundreds — perhaps thousands — of unsuspecting patients and the efforts to bring him to justice while his employer sought to keep it all under wraps.

Podcast host Beil joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to tell him the story which was reported in collaboration with ProPublica.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.