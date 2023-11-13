Denver mayor pushing for work permits to ease migrant crisis

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Denver Mayor Mike Johnston about the challenges the city is facing from large numbers of migrants seeking asylum, and whether federal help is on the way.

Johnston is leading a group of four more Democratic mayors pushing for solutions from the Biden administration, and he recently met with some Biden advisers.

