Hispanic lawmakers say it's 'unacceptable' to be left out of border talks

Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with Congressional Hispanic Caucus chair Rep. Nanette Barragan (D-CA) about negotiations taking place this week to overhaul asylum and deportation procedures as migration at the southern border hits record levels. She is concerned about the White House making major concessions on immigration policy to get Republicans on board with military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

