Bay Area librarian becomes social media star showing joy of books

Published January 10, 2024 at 5:40 AM MST
Mychal Threets has become a TikTok and social media star over the past year, thanks to his fun, positive social media posts in which he highlights the many joys and opportunities of local libraries. (John Moore/Getty Images)
As libraries across face existential crises on many fronts — budget cuts, closures, book bannings — one librarian in San Francisco is leading a fightback on social media.

Mychal Threets is the supervising librarian at Solano County Library in the Bay Area and has become a TikTok and social media star over the past year, thanks to his fun, positive social media posts in which he highlights the many joys and opportunities of local libraries. He joins host Deepa Fernandes for more on his social media stardom and what libraries can do for the whole community they sit in.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.