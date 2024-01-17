Supreme Court case on herring fishing could shift power away from federal agency power

The Supreme Court is considering a case involving herring fishing, but the implications could ripple across federal agencies.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ryan Mulvey, a lawyer at Cause of Action who has worked with the fishing company at the center of the Supreme Court case.

In this case, the Supreme Court is looking at a decades-old precedent on how much power federal agencies have. Kate Shaw, professor of Law at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, also joins us.

