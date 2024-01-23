Death penalty opponents protest execution in Montgomery, Alabama

Anti-death penalty advocates are rallying in Montgomery, Alabama, to protest the scheduled execution of Kenneth Smith. Smith was convicted for the murder of an Alabama woman in 1988.

After a botched lethal injection in 2022, the state is now trying to kill him through an untested method involving nitrogen gas. We get the latest from Kyle Gassiott, reporter and director of Troy Public Radio.

