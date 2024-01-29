In a rush to help your baby meet milestones? Why it might be better to let them take the lead

Parents are under a lot of pressure to make sure their young children meet developmental milestones. But according to a new study published by the American Psychological Association, when families rush to control their babies to learn something new, those efforts can backfire.

The study is called “Teaching or Learning From Baby.” We hear from Lucy King, a psychologist specializing in developmental science and researcher on the study.

