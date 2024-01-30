© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kyte Baby story is ‘not an anomaly’ in a country with no paid leave

Published January 30, 2024 at 5:20 AM MST
People hold signs and listen to speakers during a rally for paid family leave in New York, Thursday, March 10, 2016. (Seth Wenig/AP)
People hold signs and listen to speakers during a rally for paid family leave in New York, Thursday, March 10, 2016. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Popular baby clothing brand Kyte Baby has been facing social media backlash for not accommodating an employee’s request to work remotely while her newborn son was in intensive care.

The company has since apologized and called it a terrible mistake. But the story has helped start a conversation about a larger systemic issue for working parents: a lack of paid leave.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Dawn Huckelbridge, the founding director of the nonprofit “Paid Leave for All.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.