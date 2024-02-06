‘Disability Scoop’ spotlights housing and health care access
Journalist Michelle Diament has long been hungry for information about the complex systems people with developmental disabilities navigate. So she co-founded a news site called Disability Scoop to serve this community.
She joins Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes as our series on news priorities beyond the mainstream continues into 2024.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.