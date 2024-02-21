© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

50 years ago, one-man's action helped spark the anti-nuke movement

Published February 21, 2024 at 5:52 AM MST

On a cold winter’s night in 1974, Sam Lovejoy toppled a 500-foot weather tower in Montague, Massachusetts, designed to gather data for two proposed nuclear power plants.

Lovejoy turned himself in and was acquitted on a technicality. But his act of civil disobedience was instrumental in igniting a movement against nuclear power in the nation.

Jon Kalish reports for New England Public Media.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.