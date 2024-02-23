© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Life in Ukraine, and on the front line, after two years of war

Published February 23, 2024 at 6:40 AM MST
Katherine Semenyuk, volunteer chaplain with the Ukrainian military, in Bakhmut Region in eastern Ukraine. (Courtesy)
The war in Ukraine has upended lives for more than two years now. More than 6 million people have fled the country, and many thousands have been killed.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with one Ukrainian woman about life in wartime. Katherine Semenyuk is a volunteer chaplain with the Ukrainian military and joins us from the lines.

