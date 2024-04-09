Congress reconvenes on Ukraine aid, rebuilding Baltimore bridge

Congress has a lot on the agenda as lawmakers return from a two-week break.

The Senate takes up the impeachment trial of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Congress also has to decide on aid for Ukraine and funding for rebuilding the collapsed bridge in Baltimore.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales.

