Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with a man named Yasser. He fled Sudan and came to the United States in 1999, escaping the regime of dictator Omar al-Bashir. Now, his family is trapped in Sudan. His brother has been tortured by the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF.

