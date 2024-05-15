How one California town is transitioning from oil to carbon capture

Kern County, California, is undergoing one of the fastest energy transitions in the nation. The area’s famous oil industry is in decline due to falling revenues and the state’s aggressive climate action. Now, they are betting big on a new and untested technology — carbon capture.

Jake Bittle, senior staff writer at Grist, joins us to discuss how the town of Taft is trying to transition away from big oil.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

