Elk Fire prompts evacuations near the Wyoming-Montana border

The Elk Fire burning near the town of Dayton, Wyoming has reached 37-thousand acres as of October 3. Fire officials say the wildfire moved further to the northeast overnight.

Evacuation orders have been given for all residences in the Tongue River Canyon, Pass Creek Road and Twin Creek Road west of Parkman, all residences from the X-X Ranch north to the Montana State line, and Horseshoe Subdivision.

Residents east of the intersection of Tongue Canyon Road and Amsden Road, the Eagle Ridge Subdivision and all residences directly adjacent to the east of US Highway 14 going up the mountain, are under an evacuation warning and should prepare to evacuate if needed.

The town of Dayton, residences in Little Horn Canyon and those in the Parkman area north from Railroad Avenue to the Montana State Line are under an evacuation advisory.

Robin Ruff Elk Fire, near Dayton, WY

There is an evacuation center at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. It will take large and small animals as well as have the ability to house people. Campers can be taken to the fairgrounds as well.

Those needing assistance are invited to contact Sheridan County Emergency Management.

Updates can be found on the Sheridan County Sheriff's office Facebook page.