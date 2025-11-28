50 years of disability education support

Saturday marks 50 years since former President Gerald Ford signed the Education for All Handicapped Children Act, now known as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, or IDEA.

To mark 50 years and analyze the state of education access today, host Scott Tong speaks to Valerie Williams, formerly the director of the Department of Education’s Special Education Programs during the Biden Administration.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR