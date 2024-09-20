65 films on deck for 7th MINT Film Festival

The seventh annual MINT Film Festival begins its four-day run Thursday night, September 19, with a very Montana film.

Bring Them Home is a feature length film from Montana directors Ivan and Ivy MacDonald. MINT Film Festival CEO Brian Murnion said it tells the story of a small group of Blackfeet people on an important mission.

“The story takes place on the Blackfoot Reservation and it’s about trying to establish the first wild buffalo herd on their territory,” said Murnion. “And it’s a really great feature length documentary we are really excited to have it this year."

Montana’s own and Academy Award nominated Lily Gladstone is the narrator.

“She has such a great voice and she really helps bring the story and connect the story to the audience and the viewer,” added Murnion.

Bring Them Home is one of many Montana centric documentaries and long and short films featured during the festival.

“The quality of films coming out of Montana have increased substantially over the last couple of years. And I think maybe half of our program has some kind of connection to Montana, whether it is a narrative feature or a documentary or short film. It is really great to see a huge variety of Montana centric talents being attached to our program this year,” Murnion said.

The festival begins Thursday night with the screening of Bring Them Home, followed by a Q&A session with the filmmaker and a reception. It concludes Sunday afternoon with the feature documentary All Your Hear is Noise.

All of the events take place at Arthouse Cinema in downtown Billings.