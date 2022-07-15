© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
summer_banner_0.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Thousands of athletes in Billings this weekend for 37th Big Sky State Games

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published July 15, 2022 at 2:39 PM MDT
Medals from past Big Sky State Games
Big Sky State Games
/
Facebook
The 37th annual Big Sky State Games began Friday.

This weekend 6,500 athletes from Montana and surrounding states will be in Billings for the 37th annual Big Sky State Games.

Athletes in some 25 sports as varied as archery, basketball, cornhole, pickleball and track and field will compete in venues around Billings starting Friday morning.

It takes an army of nearly 2,000 volunteers to make the three-day Olympic-style sports festival happen, says the games' executive director Liana Susott.

"From picking up the meals to the track volunteers to the basketball … doing scores sheets. It's just amazing how our community embraces Big Sky State games," Susott said. "It’s really become a tradition for here in Montana and here in Billings."

The games’ “official” start is the Opening Ceremonies at Daylis Stadium on Friday night. Highlights include the Montana Mile. Three-time Winter Olympian Brad Wilson of Butte will light this year’s torch.

Tags

Community sportsBig Sky State GamesYPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson