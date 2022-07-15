Thousands of athletes in Billings this weekend for 37th Big Sky State Games

This weekend 6,500 athletes from Montana and surrounding states will be in Billings for the 37th annual Big Sky State Games.

Athletes in some 25 sports as varied as archery, basketball, cornhole, pickleball and track and field will compete in venues around Billings starting Friday morning.

It takes an army of nearly 2,000 volunteers to make the three-day Olympic-style sports festival happen, says the games' executive director Liana Susott.

"From picking up the meals to the track volunteers to the basketball … doing scores sheets. It's just amazing how our community embraces Big Sky State games," Susott said. "It’s really become a tradition for here in Montana and here in Billings."

The games’ “official” start is the Opening Ceremonies at Daylis Stadium on Friday night. Highlights include the Montana Mile. Three-time Winter Olympian Brad Wilson of Butte will light this year’s torch.