Billings seeks input for transportation plan

Billings area residents have an opportunity to help prioritize future transportation needs.

Lisa Olmsted is Public Involvement Manager for the Billings Urban Area Long-Range Transportation Plan. She says public input is important because it drives the future of all types of transportation in the city.

“Think things like roads, sidewalks, trails, also aviation, rail, trucks and transit routes, things like that," she said.

Work is already underway on one project: the Skyline trail that will connect the west end to the Heights for bicyclers, walkers and vehicles. The city is looking for public input to help prioritize some 300 other plans.

Olmsted says the Billings-Yellowstone County Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking the public to let them know if there is anything they missed or anything that should be prioritized higher than they currently have it.

Funding for the projects comes from a combination of federal, state and city tax dollars.

The public can weigh in at an open house Wednesday, April 5, 5 - 6:30 p.m., at the Billings Public Library.

A virtual open house will also be hosted Thursday, April 6, from 11 a.m. - noon.

A list of the projects, including an interactive map, registration for the online open house and more information can be found at billingslrtp.com