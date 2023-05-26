Montana in the top ten for gas increases

Montana is one of ten states that have seen the largest increases in gas prices in the last week.

According to Triple A, the average price of gas in the state went up eight cents a gallon since May 18th.

Triple A’s website shows today's average price in Montana is $3.61 a gallon.

The national average today is $3.57

Triple A predicts pump prices will stabilize or fall once this long holiday weekend is in the rearview mirror.

The other two states in the west with the largest increases include Colorado and Idaho.

Triple A forecasts that Memorial Day road trips will be up 6% over last year, with more than 37 million Americans driving to their destinations.