Celebrating Yellowstone exhibit on display in Livingston until October 1

Visitors have until the end of the month to see a multimedia art exhibit and sale called “Celebrating Yellowstone'' at the Yellowstone Gateway Museum in Livingston.

The show includes more than 50 local and national artists. Museum Executive Director Mark Brammer says the artwork captures what it’s like to visit Yellowstone National Park and Park County, and also to live in the area.

“Hopefully people who come really do see how the area where we live inspires. Maybe not everyone walks out the door realizes or it really sinks in that I live here, this is my home, and seeing it through the different eyes and the artists hopefully it helps a new appreciation for the area where we live,” he said.

Paradise Valley resident Lucina Reinold is the juror for the exhibit, which will be on display until October 1st.

"Above all, we hope that everyone who comes to this exhibit will enjoy it and be inspired by the beauty of the Park and the Greater Yellowstone area, and the artists’ efforts to interpret it," said Reinold in a release.

The exhibit is put on by the Yellowstone Gateway Museum foundation. Proceeds from the sale of the art will go towards supporting museum programming.