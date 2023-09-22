Concerts for Bozeman Symphony’s 56th season start this weekend

After a short summer break, the orchestra for south-central Montana is back on stage. Bozeman Symphony’s 56th season kicks off this weekend.

Norman Huynh is Bozeman Symphony’s Music Director. He says opening weekend audiences will hear works from some of the most popular living composers and Antonín Dvořák’s New World Symphony.

“Well this second movement of Dvořák’s 9th symphony, people will definitely recognize the melody, it sounds like, (sings), and so on. People have probably played that on the recorder and in general music class in elementary school, on the piano, and to hear it in the original context with the English horn and the strings and the full orchestra. It’s one of the greatest pieces that's been written and has lasted the test of time,” he said.

A pre-concert talk is held an hour before shows begin on Saturday and Sunday where Huynh will interview Israeli-American guest soloist, cellist Inbal Segev about her life and the music she’ll perform.

The symphony’s upcoming season, which runs until June, also includes concerts that feature different genres of music.

“For example, we’ve got our holiday spectacular where we are featuring a guest artist who was Jimmie Herrod, who was one of the top three finalists on America’s Got Talent and we are also doing music by John Williams who is the film composer of Star Wars, E.T., Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones,” he said.

Concerts are held at the Willson Auditorium in Bozeman. Tickets are available online at bozemansymphony.org.