Billings Public Library to open technology-aided creator space
Among the devices the Billings Public Library will debut this weekend as part of its new creators’ space are 3D printers, laser engravers and podcast equipment. It’s a high-tech space for people of all ages.
Librarian Taylor Arnold said CO+LAB is all about using state-of-the-art technology to facilitate creativity.
“Kind of just a continuation of offering access to really cool stuff like libraries have always done,” said Arnold.
The program also plans to lend out kits with devices like toolboxes and movie projectors.
CO+LAB opens to the public Saturday with a kickoff event from 10 a.m. to noon. Find out more about CO+LAB, its schedule and requirements to participate on the Billings Public Library website.