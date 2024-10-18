Billings Public Library to open technology-aided creator space

Among the devices the Billings Public Library will debut this weekend as part of its new creators’ space are 3D printers, laser engravers and podcast equipment. It’s a high-tech space for people of all ages.

Librarian Taylor Arnold said CO+LAB is all about using state-of-the-art technology to facilitate creativity.

“Kind of just a continuation of offering access to really cool stuff like libraries have always done,” said Arnold.

The program also plans to lend out kits with devices like toolboxes and movie projectors.