© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Billings Public Library to open technology-aided creator space

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published October 18, 2024 at 2:50 PM MDT
Billings Public Library teen librarian Sierra Hoy and CO+LAB librarian Taylor Arnold stand behind a mobile cooking space that will be used in workshops at the new CO+LAB space.
Kayla Desroches
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
Billings Public Library teen librarian Sierra Hoy and CO+LAB librarian Taylor Arnold stand behind a mobile cooking space that will be used in workshops at the new CO+LAB space.

Among the devices the Billings Public Library will debut this weekend as part of its new creators’ space are 3D printers, laser engravers and podcast equipment. It’s a high-tech space for people of all ages.

Librarian Taylor Arnold said CO+LAB is all about using state-of-the-art technology to facilitate creativity.

“Kind of just a continuation of offering access to really cool stuff like libraries have always done,” said Arnold.

The program also plans to lend out kits with devices like toolboxes and movie projectors.

CO+LAB opens to the public Saturday with a kickoff event from 10 a.m. to noon. Find out more about CO+LAB, its schedule and requirements to participate on the Billings Public Library website.
Tags
Community YPR NewsCO+LABBillings Public LibraryBillingsBillings art
Kayla Desroches
Kayla writes about energy policy, the oil and gas industry and new electricity developments.
See stories by Kayla Desroches
Related Content