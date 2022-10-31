Testing shows students' math and reading skills declined during the pandemic

Montana’s fourth and eighth graders saw significant declines in math and reading comprehension during the pandemic. This data was found in a national test used to measure how much students are succeeding in core subject areas.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation’s Report Card, was last given to students in 2019. The test score results show that students’ ability to learn fundamental math and reading skills suffered during the two years of disruptive, online learning brought on by the pandemic.

National mathematics scores declined in all but one state, and reading scores declined in every state, including Montana.

There was one bright spot for Montana; fourth grade reading scores did not decline compared to pre-pandemic testing. While Montana’s math and reading scores across both fourth and eighth grade students remained above the national average this year, all students are testing below what is considered to be proficient levels.

