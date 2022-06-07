Ellis Juhlin covers Montana statewide politics as YPR’s Statehouse reporter with Report for America. Before joining YPR, she worked at Utah Public Radio as a science reporter covering public land management and natural resources across Utah.

She has a Masters in Ecology from Utah State University and a B.S. in Ecology, Behavior and Evolution from UC San Diego. In her free time you can find her outside exploring with her partner, Matt, and their four-legged sidekicks Dodger and Finley!