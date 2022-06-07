Ellis JuhlinStatehouse reporter
Ellis Juhlin covers Montana statewide politics as YPR’s Statehouse reporter with Report for America. Before joining YPR, she worked at Utah Public Radio as a science reporter covering public land management and natural resources across Utah.
She has a Masters in Ecology from Utah State University and a B.S. in Ecology, Behavior and Evolution from UC San Diego. In her free time you can find her outside exploring with her partner, Matt, and their four-legged sidekicks Dodger and Finley!
Republican incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale and Democrat Penny Ronning secured their parties’ nominations to advance to the Nov. 8 general election for Montana’s 2nd Congressional District seat.
YPR contacted all candidates running for Montana’s 2nd Congressional District seat to get their comments on the issue of gun control.