The weekend forecast for Montana is near 100 degrees

Weather forecasters say daytime temperatures throughout Montana will inch higher every day for the rest of the week.

That means daytime highs approaching 100 degrees heading into the weekend. National Weather Service forecasters urge Montanans to take precautions to avoid heat stress injuries or even death.

No one, including pets, should ever be left alone in a locked car, where death can occur in as little as 10 minutes.

The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled a new website that can help people learn about health impacts of extreme heat.

Heat.gov includes maps, forecasts, health advice and other tools to help local governments plan for extreme heat in advance and protect those who are most at risk — such as setting up cooling centers and providing water. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says heat is the No. 1 weather-related cause of death.

The site is also targeted toward planners overseeing outdoor labor, farmers and parents. The website is part of the Biden Administration’s plan addressing the impacts of climate change.

