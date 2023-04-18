Bird flu detected in Rosebud County poultry

A backyard poultry flock in eastern Montana is this spring’s first state-announced casualty of the bird flu.

The Montana Department of Livestock says it confirmed the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza on April 14 in Rosebud County. According to a news release, there were several dozen chickens in the flock and they all died due to the infection.

The bird flu is fatal to poultry, and easily transmittable via saliva and other secretions from migratory wild birds and waterfowl like ducks or swans.

State veterinarian Martin Zaluski says bird flu spread coincides with migratory pathways, and infections tend to increase first on the east coast before being detected further west.

“So, we’re basically expecting in the state of Montana that the risk is going to increase as we move through the calendar year,” said Zaluski.

The Department of Livestock suggests domestic poultry owners limit their birds’ outside access or keep them inside entirely, use separate clothing while working with their birds to avoid spreading the flu via contamination and report any signs of sickness.

