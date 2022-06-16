Information and news from Yellowstone Public Radio, Montana Public Radio and Montana Free Press to help you make an informed decision. Absentee ballots sent out: May 13Primary Election Day: June 7General Election Day: Nov. 8Help shape our elections coverage: Fill out this form with the questions you think we should be asking the candidates running for Congress.
Independent congressional candidate Gary Buchanan gets on the Montana ballot
An independent candidate for Montana’s eastern U.S. House district has qualified for the general election ballot.
Gary Buchanan exceeded the 8,700 signatures needed to appear on the ballot, the Montana Secretary of State's office confirmed on Wednesday.
Buchanan, a financial advisor from Billings, was the first director of the Montana Department of Commerce and has worked under both Republican and Democratic governors.
Buchanan will run against Republican incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale, Democrat Penny Ronning and Libertarian Sam Rankin in the Nov. 2 election.
Copyright 2022 Montana Public Radio. To see more, visit Montana Public Radio.