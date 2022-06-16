Independent congressional candidate Gary Buchanan gets on the Montana ballot

An independent candidate for Montana’s eastern U.S. House district has qualified for the general election ballot.

Candidate's campaign Gary Buchanan

Gary Buchanan exceeded the 8,700 signatures needed to appear on the ballot, the Montana Secretary of State's office confirmed on Wednesday.

Buchanan, a financial advisor from Billings, was the first director of the Montana Department of Commerce and has worked under both Republican and Democratic governors.

Buchanan will run against Republican incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale, Democrat Penny Ronning and Libertarian Sam Rankin in the Nov. 2 election.

