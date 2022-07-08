State redistricting officials are asking the public to help create legislative maps

After adopting a new map outlining Montana's congressional districts last winter, the state's Districting and Apportionment Commission is now moving onto the state’s 150 legislative districts — and it's asking the public for mapping suggestions.

The five-member bipartisan board will meet in August and September to consider which map to advance. Anyone with proposals can draw districts using websites like Dave’s Redistricting and submit them to the commission.

Map criteria and information about future commission meetings can be found on the commission website . The deadline for proposals is July 15.

