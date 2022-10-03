Candidates for Montana's eastern congressional district to participate in Lee-YPR debate

Candidates running for Montana's 2nd Congressional District will meet Wednesday evening in Billings for a debate sponsored by Lee Newspapers and Yellowstone Public Radio.

The debate at Petro Theater on the campus of Montana State University Billings will feature Democrat Penny Ronning, independent Gary Buchanan, and Libertarian Sam Rankin taking questions from journalists from Lee and YPR, as well as questions submitted by listeners.

Republican Matt Rosendale is unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict.

You can submit questions to news@ypradio.org. Hear the debate live Wednesday at 7 p.m. on YPR and ypradio.org.

YPR will also rebroadcast a western district candidate forum hosted by Lee Newspapers and Montana Public Radio. You can hear that special presentation Tuesday at 6 p.m., or listen to the forum here.