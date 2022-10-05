© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Government & Politics

State housing task force releases affordable housing recommendations

Montana Public Radio | By Freddy Monares
Published October 5, 2022 at 10:47 PM MDT
A state housing task force has developed a list of 18 recommendations meant to boost affordable housing in Montana.

The 60-page draft focuses on regulatory reform, incentives for local governments to address housing barriers and suggests the state allocates money to develop housing.

Gov. Greg Gianforte created the housing task force in July to find solutions for Montana’s housing crunch.

The group’s suggestions include legislation to develop certain lands, prioritize state investment in sewer and water infrastructure, and to allow accessory dwelling units on all single-family residential lots.

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Montana is roughly 18,500 units short of rental homes affordable and available for low-income renters.

Lawmakers looking to develop new state housing policy can consider these recommendations during the 2023 Legislature, scheduled to start in January.

The group's progress report will be submitted to Gianforte on Oct. 15.

People interested in viewing and commenting on the report can find it here: https://deq.mt.gov/about/Housing-Task-Force


Freddy Monares
Freddy Monares is a reporter and Morning Edition host at Montana Public Radio. He previously worked for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, covered the 2017 Legislature for UM Legislative News Service and interned with the station as a student. He graduated from the University of Montana School of Journalism in 2017.