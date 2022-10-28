© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Government & Politics

Housing, job creation among Gianforte's pushes for next legislative session

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published October 28, 2022 at 9:39 PM MDT
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte held a news conference in Bozeman to highlight housing and job creation among his priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

Gianforte says one of the "top focuses" in 2023 will be to push through some of the recommendations put forward by the Housing Task force formed earlier this year.

"I think that the affordability and attainability of housing is probably the biggest issue facing working families in Montana" Gianforte said.

Thursday’s news conference was held at the construction site for a luxury townhouse development, which Gianfore said is an example of the increased housing density needed in the state.

He also spoke about workforce development and pointed to policy changes passed in 2021, including one that allows journeymen workers to oversee two apprentices at a time instead of just one.

This was the third event in a series Gianforte has held to share his goals ahead of January’s session.

Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is YPR's Statehouse reporter based in Helena.
