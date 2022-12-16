© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Government & Politics

Montana, Wyoming join list of states banning TikTok from government-issued devices

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Nadya Faulx
Published December 16, 2022 at 5:39 PM MST
In this photo illustration a mobile phone screen displays TikTok logo in front of a keyboard.
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Friday joined a growing list of governors who have banned the use of TikTok on state devices.

Gianforte on Twitter said the popular social media platform “poses a significant risk to the security of our state and Montanans’ sensitive data.”

The app is now prohibited on state-issued devices.

Gianforte’s announcement follows bans in about a dozen other states including North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

On Thursday Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon issued a memo to state employees directing them to permanently delete TikTok from their state-issued phones, laptops and other electronic devices, citing “cybersecurity concerns that have been raised by the app’s foreign ownership and the potential influence of foreign governments.”

TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

NPR reports the U.S. Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill that would ban the app from devices issued by federal agencies.

Nadya Faulx
