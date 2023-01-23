A breakdown of the latest action we’re watching in the Statehouse, produced by Montana Public Radio, Yellowstone Public Radio and Montana Free Press. Find new episodes every Monday when the 2023 legislative session kicks off in January.
The Session Week 3: Relationships in the Capitol
The life cycle of legislation is just getting started. The mechanics of public power are sorting and sifting policy — and much of that work starts with the building of relationships.
This week, host Corin Cates-Carney talks to reporters Ellis Juhlin and Eric Dietrich about the process for how legislators come from all across the state with ideas and try to turn them into laws.