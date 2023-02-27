The Session: Deadline rush includes abortion access debate

Reporters Mara Silvers and Shaylee Ragar discuss this week's deadline for lawmakers to pass general bills out of their original chamber. There’s a lot of policy to consider, including rules about access to abortion.

Plus: Join us for a free, digital-only event on March 8 at 7:00 p.m. as reporters and editors from Montana Free Press, Montana Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio discuss the major developments from the Montana Legislature’s first 45 days and look ahead toward the second half of the session.

Submit your questions about the 68th legislative session using this survey link.