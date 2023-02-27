© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Government & Politics
The Session
A breakdown of the latest action we’re watching in the Statehouse, produced by Montana Public Radio, Yellowstone Public Radio and Montana Free Press. Find new episodes every Monday when the 2023 legislative session kicks off in January.

The Session: Deadline rush includes abortion access debate

Yellowstone Public Radio
MTPR News, Montana Free Press
Published February 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM MST
Reporters Mara Silvers and Shaylee Ragar discuss this week's deadline for lawmakers to pass general bills out of their original chamber. There’s a lot of policy to consider, including rules about access to abortion.

Plus: Join us for a free, digital-only event on March 8 at 7:00 p.m. as reporters and editors from Montana Free Press, Montana Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio discuss the major developments from the Montana Legislature’s first 45 days and look ahead toward the second half of the session.
Submit your questions about the 68th legislative session using this survey link.

