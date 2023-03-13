© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Government & Politics
The Session
A breakdown of the latest action we’re watching in the Statehouse, produced by Montana Public Radio, Yellowstone Public Radio and Montana Free Press. Find new episodes every Monday when the 2023 legislative session kicks off in January.

The Session: Past halfway point, lawmakers buckle down on the budget

Yellowstone Public Radio | By YPR News,
MTPR NewsMontana Free Press
Published March 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM MDT
Hundreds of bills were left on the cutting room floor at the legislative session's midway point. Now, as lawmakers head into the second half, they're turning more of their attention to finalizing the state’s next two-year budget.

Host Corin Cates-Carney and reporters Ellis Juhlin and Eric Dietrich discuss what they're watching now that the Legislature has rounded the critical transmittal break.

