The Session: GOP controls the budget and lawmakers collaborate on elk management
A $14 billion budget passed out of the Montana House with support from the Republican supermajority. Democrats don’t have the power to change it, but they still tried.
This week, host Nadya Faulx and reporters Eric Dietrich, Ellis Juhlin and Arren Kimbel-Sannit discuss the debate over how the state should spend tax dollars. The spending plan calls for a deal to send state inmates to an out-of-state private prison.
And a package of legislation could change how and where people can hunt elk.
