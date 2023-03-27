© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Government & Politics
The Session
A breakdown of the latest action we’re watching in the Statehouse, produced by Montana Public Radio, Yellowstone Public Radio and Montana Free Press. Find new episodes every Monday when the 2023 legislative session kicks off in January.

The Session: GOP controls the budget and lawmakers collaborate on elk management

Yellowstone Public Radio | By YPR News,
MTPR NewsMontana Free Press
Published March 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM MDT
A $14 billion budget passed out of the Montana House with support from the Republican supermajority. Democrats don’t have the power to change it, but they still tried.

This week, host Nadya Faulx and reporters Eric Dietrich, Ellis Juhlin and Arren Kimbel-Sannit discuss the debate over how the state should spend tax dollars. The spending plan calls for a deal to send state inmates to an out-of-state private prison.

And a package of legislation could change how and where people can hunt elk.

Transcript to come

Government & Politics
YPR News
MTPR News
News Department:
Montana Free Press
