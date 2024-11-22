Proposed protections for Montana waterways advance

A bill to add protections to more than 300 miles of Montana’s most famous rivers and streams is on track for full consideration in front of the U.S. Congress, after years of waiting on the sidelines.

The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act passed out of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Tuesday, Nov. 19 on a 10 - 9 vote.

The act is a long-time effort of Sen. Jon Tester, but the Montana delegation is split on the bill. Sen. Steve Daines sits on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee and voted against it.

“I have significant concerns about such a far-reaching approach,” Daines said.

The bill adds federal protections to sections of eight rivers, including the Smith, Gallatin, Stillwater and Yellowstone rivers, and 11 creeks, including Hyalite Creek and Rock Creek, all of which are tributaries to the Missouri and Yellowstone rivers.

The bill moved out of committee with an amendment that removes sections of the Madison River out of the proposed designation, after NorthWestern Energy expressed concerns over impacts to their existing hydroelectric projects.

With the amendment, the bill finally mustered enough support to move out of committee. But Daines said other issues remain, including lack of support from local governments.

“There’s eight counties that are affected by this,” Daines said at the committee meeting Tuesday. “Half of those counties, four of the eight, their county commissioners specifically weighed in in opposition to this. They’re a very important voice in this process and we need to keep working with them to get broader support, and that’s why I’m opposed at this moment.”

Sen. Daines' office declined Yellowstone Public Radio’s interview request.

Charles Drimal with the Greater Yellowstone Coalition said advocates have been rallying support around the Headwaters Act for years, including hundreds of individuals, businesses and other Montana stakeholders.

“This legislation is deeply vetted, community driven and broadly supported,” said Drimal.

The bill now heads next to the full Senate for consideration.

