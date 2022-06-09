© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Health

Pharmaceutical company invests in new vaccine manufacturing plant in southwest Montana

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published June 9, 2022 at 10:43 AM MDT
New Jersey-based Tonix Pharmaceuticals plans to build a vaccine manufacturing facility in Hamilton.

Plans to build a vaccine manufacturing facility in southwest Montana are moving forward.

New Jersey-based Tonix Pharmaceuticals expects to employ around 120 people at the new facility in Ravalli County.

This is the company’s first investment in Montana. CEO Seth Lederman says the company chose Hamilton because of the biotech activity happening there.

“We were attracted to Montana because Hamilton is home of the Rocky Mountain National Laboratory, which is a 90-year-old world renowned infectious disease and vaccine research institute,” he said.

GlaxoSmithKline also operates one of its vaccine manufacturing facilities in Hamilton.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals plans to manufacture live vaccines out of the new facility. Lederman says that could include a COVID-19 vaccine and one for smallpox and monkeypox the company is currently developing. He anticipates the new facility to be operational in 2025.

Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz covers Bozeman and surrounding communities in Southwest Montana for Yellowstone Public Radio. She has reported for Northwest News Network and Boise State Public Radio and previously worked at a daily print newspaper. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom Story Workshop.
