As Montana heats up, don't forget about your hot dogs (and cats)

As Montanans try to beat the summer heat, pet owners need to watch over their dogs and cats as well. If it’s hot for us, it’s even worse for our pets.

Heat stroke can be fatal for our dogs and cats so prevention or early intervention is critical. Dr. Rob Bruner with Big Sky Pet Center in Billings says there are warning signs that our pets are in distress — like excessive panting and drooling.

"As they are trying to moisten those mucus membranes you will see a lot more drooling," Bruner said. "From there things can get serious fast. They can start collapsing or staggering around like they’re intoxicated."

Other signs are brick-red gums and tongue, vomiting and even seizures. They need immediate veterinary care.

Very young and very old pets and those with underlying health conditions are at higher risk, as well as dogs or cats with heavier coats like huskies and Siberian cats. And so are dogs with “smushed” faces, like pugs, boxers and bulldogs.

On hot days, it’s best to keep pets in air conditioned rooms. If they are outside, be sure they have plenty of shade and fresh water. Don’t leave them in the sun or alone in a vehicle, even if the windows are open and parked in the shade.

It’s best to avoid dog walks during the heat of the day because hot sidewalks and pavement can burn and blister paws.

Dr. Bruner suggests turning a kiddie pool into a doggie pool where pets can splash around and get their paws wet.