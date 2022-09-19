© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
summer_banner_0.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Billings Clinic Bozeman’s multi-specialty clinic opens, urgent care and surgery center to follow in October

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published September 19, 2022 at 9:27 AM MDT
The Billings Clinic Bozeman medical campus is located along I-90 about a mile from the 19th avenue exit.
Olivia Weitz
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
The Billings Clinic Bozeman medical campus is located along I-90 about a mile from the 19th avenue exit.

The state’s largest independent healthcare system welcomed its first patients to a new campus in Bozeman last week.

A healing garden connects the multispecialty clinic with the urgent care and surgery center.
Olivia Weitz
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
A healing garden connects the multispecialty clinic with the urgent care and surgery center.

Billings Clinic Vice President of Regional Operations Hannah Shirkey says the health system has hired around 200 employees across the 20 different specialties they will offer at their Bozeman medical campus.

“Specialists, primary care, occupational medicine is another specialty we’ve really grown to help our employers and employees with their health care," she said. "We have cardiology, pediatric cardiology, ENT and urology."

Shirkey says the health system is still hiring for 60 additional positions.

A healing garden connects the multispecialty clinic with the urgent care and surgery center.
Olivia Weitz
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
A healing garden connects the multispecialty clinic with the urgent care and surgery center.

While the multi-specialty clinic — which has an onsite lab, café and pharmacy on the first floor — is now open, the urgent care and surgery center located in the building next door are scheduled to open mid-October.

A grand opening for the public at the clinic is planned for Oct.15.

Tags
Health YPR NewsBillings CllinicBozeman
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz covers Bozeman and surrounding communities in Southwest Montana for Yellowstone Public Radio. She has reported for Northwest News Network and Boise State Public Radio and previously worked at a daily print newspaper. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom Story Workshop.
See stories by Olivia Weitz