Billings Clinic Bozeman’s multi-specialty clinic opens, urgent care and surgery center to follow in October

The state’s largest independent healthcare system welcomed its first patients to a new campus in Bozeman last week.

Olivia Weitz / Yellowstone Public Radio A healing garden connects the multispecialty clinic with the urgent care and surgery center.

Billings Clinic Vice President of Regional Operations Hannah Shirkey says the health system has hired around 200 employees across the 20 different specialties they will offer at their Bozeman medical campus.

“Specialists, primary care, occupational medicine is another specialty we’ve really grown to help our employers and employees with their health care," she said. "We have cardiology, pediatric cardiology, ENT and urology."

Shirkey says the health system is still hiring for 60 additional positions.

While the multi-specialty clinic — which has an onsite lab, café and pharmacy on the first floor — is now open, the urgent care and surgery center located in the building next door are scheduled to open mid-October.

A grand opening for the public at the clinic is planned for Oct.15.

