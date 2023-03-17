YouTube lets Trump post new videos, says it evaluated risk of 'real-world violence'

Updated March 17, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Former President Donald Trump can once again upload new videos to YouTube, the company saidon Friday.

"We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, balancing that with the importance of preserving the opportunity for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election," said Leslie Miller, vice president of YouTube Public Policy.

Trump is running again for president in 2024, and heavily used social media platforms in his successful bid for the White House in 2016, as well as during his four years in office.

In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 violent attack on the Capitol, YouTube suspended Trump's channel on its platform. It said he violated its policies against inciting violence.

The ban came after he posted a video where he said the speech he made at a rally with his supporters before the attack was "totally appropriate." At the time, YouTube didn't clarify whether the ban would be permanent.

Facebook and Twitter also suspended Trump after the siege on the Capitol, but both have additionally reinstated his accounts in the past few months.

According to YouTube, it planned to lift the restriction on Trump's channel when its Trust and Safety teams saw a decrease in the risk of real-world violence. If there are further violations, the company said it could reimpose the ban.

"The Trump ban was a shot over the bow telling all users, especially high-profile users, that dangerous behavior can result in catastrophic consequences," said Karen North, a clinical professor who specializes in social media at the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

But, with Trump now running for president again, limiting his access to the platforms "could draw enormous criticism," she added.

Compared to his 87 million followers on Twitter and 34 million on Facebook, Trump has just 2.6 million followers on YouTube.

In response to the bans from the social networks, Trump started his own platform called Truth Social, where he has nearly 5 million followers. There, he continuously makes the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen and touts far-right QAnon conspiracy theories.

Advocacy group Accountable Tech found that hundreds of Trump's posts on Truth Social would violate most social media companies' community standards. The group said Trump released a video on the site on Friday that falsely alleges the 2020 election was stolen and that the Jan. 6 insurrectionists should be released from prison.

"Since using social media to incite a violent insurrection against the United States government, Trump's online behavior has gotten even more dangerous," Nicole Gill, executive director of Accountable Tech, said in a statement.

"YouTube put profits and politics over the safety of their users, the integrity of their platform, and the wellbeing of our democracy," she said about allowing him back.

So far, Trump has yet to post on any other social media site besides Truth Social.

On YouTube, the top video on his channel came from Dec. 2, 2020, where he spent more than 45 minutes repeating the lies and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election that ultimately whipped up the Jan. 6 attackers into laying siege on the seat of U.S. government. The assault led to the deaths of five people.

The comments section teemed with people on Friday welcoming him back.

