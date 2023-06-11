A section of I-95 in Philadelphia has collapsed after a tanker truck fire

Updated June 11, 2023 at 12:33 PM ET

A section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia collapsed Sunday morning following a large tanker truck fire under the highway, city officials said.

A photo shared by the city's Office of Emergency Management showed a scorched section of the highway caved in on the road below. Images on local news and social media showed black smoke billowing from the area.

"Today's going to be a long day, and obviously with 95 northbound gone and southbound questionable, it's going to be even longer than that," OEM director Dominick Mireles said at a news briefing Sunday morning.

Mireles said the city would communicate information about detours and impacts to the community in "the days and weeks that follow on."

It's unclear if there were any injuries. Authorities said they would bring in heavy equipment to move debris from the collapse.

Traffic was stopped in both directions near the site of the collapse, and officials were urging drivers to take alternate routes.

"The fire is under control and City and state agencies are responding to address impacts to residents in the area and travelers affected by the road closure," said Sarah Peterson, a spokesperson in the mayor's office, in an emailed statement.

The collapse occurred near the Cottman Avenue exit of I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia.

