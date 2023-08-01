© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
NPR News

The Cossacks' traditions live on near the front lines in Ukraine

By Joanna Kakissis,
Claire HarbageHanna Palamarenko
Published August 1, 2023 at 3:00 AM MDT
Claire Harbage
/
NPR
Yuriy Kopishynskyi stands with a horse at his family's horseback riding school on Khortytsia, an island on the Dnipro River just outside Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
Claire Harbage / NPR
/
NPR
Khortytsia was once a headquarters for the Zaporizhzhian Cossacks, 17th century warriors revered in Ukraine for their insistence on freedom and self-governance. This is a reconstruction of a Cossack sich, or a military administrative center.
Claire Harbage / NPR
/
NPR
A herd of horses at the riding school on Khortytsia.
Claire Harbage / NPR
/
NPR
Kopishinskyi stands in front of a mural depicting Cossacks with long mustaches painted on the side of a trailer that they once used to transport horses to shows.
Claire Harbage / NPR
/
NPR
Kopishinskyi walks around the reconstruction of a Cossack sich on Khortytsia.
Claire Harbage / NPR
/
NPR
Kopishinskyi tests the blade of an ax that was in the museum at the sich.
Claire Harbage / NPR
/
NPR
Andrii Lozovyi stands near some traditional Cossack weapons.
Claire Harbage / NPR
/
NPR
Lozovyi demonstrates sword fighting techniques he's learned from Kopishynskyi.
Claire Harbage / NPR
/
NPR
A visitor approaches some of the horses at the farm on Khortytsia to take a photo.
Claire Harbage / NPR
/
NPR
A horse's mane blows in the breeze.
Claire Harbage / NPR
/
NPR
Anastatasiya Kopishynska, feeds the horses on the farm.
Claire Harbage / NPR
/
NPR
Anastatasiya walks among the horses at the riding school she runs on Khortytsia.

Copyright 2023 NPR

NPR News
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
Claire Harbage
Hanna Palamarenko